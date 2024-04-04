Netflix gives season two order for courtroom comedy 'Maamla Legal Hai'

03:25 pm
Courtroom comedy series "Maamla Legal Hai" has been renewed for a second season, streaming service Netflix announced on Thursday.

Starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht and Yashpal Sharma, the show debuted with its first season on Netflix on 1 March.

Sameer Saxena serves as the showrunner on the series, which is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. It also features Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Set in the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, "Maamla Legal Hai" presents a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon, offering a refreshing take on the world of law. It features a motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans.

In the series, Kishan stars as VD Tyagi, the charismatic president of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India one day. Bisht, Grewal, Batra, and Rajoria play lawyers working under Tyagi.

"'Maamla Legal Hai' was created with a genuineness that, we hoped, appeals to the audience. We are humbled by the overwhelming reception, the appreciation for its humour and the recognition of the performances and camaraderie of our cast members," Saxena said in a statement.

"Collaborating with Netflix gives us the joy of bringing such stories to life - the ones that have a wide appeal. With Season two, we are excited to go further down the corridors of Patparganj District Court and bring to life further cases along with refreshing new shenanigans," he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the company is eagerly waiting for the second season of "Maamla Legal Hai" with "newer antics and fresher challenges in the lives of our Patparganj lawyers".

"We're enjoying sharing so many laughs with our audiences. In just the first three months of 2024, we've seen great successes back-to-back in the comedy genre. The Great Indian Kapil Show and 'Maamla Legal Hai' have delighted our members not only in India but across the world.

"This speaks volumes about fresh ideas and spaces being explored and brought to life across our series slate. When every title receives such unequivocal love it is extremely rewarding," she added.

"Maamla Legal Hai" is produced by Posham Pa Pictures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to the text.

