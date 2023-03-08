Radwan Mujib joins Joy Bangla Concert 

Radwan Mujib, grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a trustee of the Centre for Research & Information (CRI), attended the Joy Bangla Concert 2023 in Dhaka's Army Stadium today.

A minute's silence was observed at the Joy Bangla Concert to pay homage to the victims of Tuesday's blast in a Gulistan building.

Young Bangla, a youth platform of the Center for Research and Information (CRI), is organizing the Joy Bangla Concert for the seventh time.

In addition to organizing the Joy Bangla concert, Radwan Mujib Siddique's graphic novel 'Mujib' is an extraordinary activity to introduce the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to children. Another popular initiative of his to inspire the youth in nation building is the Joy Bangla Youth Award. This award is given to recognize the youth who have come forward to build the country.

He also contributed to the docu-drama 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' which gained popularity all over the world.

A graduate of Governance and History from the London School of Economics and Political Science, Radwan did a Masters in Comparative Politics from the same institution.