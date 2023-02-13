Music video 'DaakPeon' to release on Valentine's Day 

"DaakPeon", a blend of Korean and Bangladeshi languages, is set to captivate fans of both cultures through its release on Valentine's Day.

Produced by emerging music producer Adib Kabir, DaakPeon featured Taufiq Tamim, Korean Bhai and Shefa Tabassum, reads a press release.

The lyrics are written by Sajeeb Bhuiyan and Korean Bhai with Nasimul Mursalin Shakkhar in the videography and post production.

Taufiq Tamim showcased his musical talents while living in Korea during his father's job tenure at the Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul. He quickly made a name for himself in the Korean reality music scene, with millions of views on his performance of the Korean reality shows. These videos managed to attract the attention of Korean and Bangladeshi media alike and debuted with his first solo titled "Mon Boshe Na Porar Table e" from Dhruba Music Station on 21 May, 2019.

"Korean Bhai" also brings a unique perspective to the project. Joseph Kim is a Korean Youtuber who fell in love with Bangladesh during his time here and quickly learned the Bengali language and has become a popular figure with his entertaining YouTube videos. His Youtube channel "Korean Bhai" has over 300,000 subscribers and is loved by the youth of Bangladesh who loves Korean culture and music.

Alongside them, Shefa Tabassum, a talented Bangladeshi dancer and choreographer, represented Bangladesh in the Changwon Kpop World Festival 2018 and made everyone proud by winning in the "Best Solo Performance" category. 

