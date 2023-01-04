Studio Maestros releases new song ‘E Shohore Tumihin’

Produced by Studio Maestros has released a new romantic song "E Shohore Tumihin" sung by Tarunyo Hira.

Many stories are lost every day in the busy city. Along with this, some dear faces are lost who may never be found again and in the pain of that loss, the mind searches for the beloved person's face among thousands of faces. Such feelings led to the composition of this song.

The song was shot in Kolkata and is available on Studio Maestros' YouTube channel, reads a press release.

Produced by Studio Maestros, the lyrics and tune were made by Sharif Probaha and Tarunyo Hira; the music was composed and sung by Tarunyo Hira; music arrangement and mixing are done by Khairul Islam Dipu and its music video features two popular models and actors of the time, Sabrina Zaman Riba and Forrukh Ahmed Rehan.

Alongside acting in the music video, Sabrina Zaman Riba also directed this video. She jointly directed the music video with Prasenjit Das from Kolkata.