Warsite dropped new music video 'Tobey Tai Hok'

Popular heavy-metal band Warsite just released their new music video "Tobey Tai Hok", an experimental song from their upcoming 2nd studio album, on 30 June.

The track is available on their YouTube channel: WARSITE BD.

Video of WARSITE | Tobey Tai Hok (তবে তাই হোক) | Official Music Video

The song was written and tuned by the vocal of the band Syed Rayhan Kawsar.

The music video was premiered during a grand launching ceremony. Apart from the members of Warsite, their sponsors, fans and former members of the band were also present at the event.

Warsite has released a solo album and 3 mixed albums in total.