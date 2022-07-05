Warsite dropped new music video 'Tobey Tai Hok'

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 04:56 pm

Warsite dropped new music video 'Tobey Tai Hok'

The track is available on their YouTube channel: WARSITE BD.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular heavy-metal band Warsite just released their new music video "Tobey Tai Hok", an experimental song from their upcoming 2nd studio album, on 30 June.

The track is available on their YouTube channel: WARSITE BD.

The song was written and tuned by the vocal of the band Syed Rayhan Kawsar.

The music video was premiered during a grand launching ceremony. Apart from the members of Warsite, their sponsors, fans and former members of the band were also present at the event.

Warsite has released a solo album and 3 mixed albums in total.

