Shariful-Sunehrah featured in Shusmita Anis’ new music video

Splash

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:18 pm

The collaborative project involving popular artists from India and Bangladesh was released on the musician's Youtube Channel on 28 April under the banner of New Music Paradigm Company

Ek Bikele. Photo: Courtesy
Ek Bikele. Photo: Courtesy

National award-winning actress Sunehrah Binte Kamal and popular actor Shariful Razz are featured in Shusmita Anis' music video titled "Ek Bikele".

The collaborative project involving popular artists from India and Bangladesh was released on the musician's Youtube Channel on 28 April under the banner of New Music Paradigm Company.

The song is written by Srijato Bandyopadhyay and tuned by composer Indraadip Dasgupta.

The music video was directed by Nahiyan Ahmed and was shot by Flybot Studio in Puthia Rajbari, Rajshahi.

This historic epic rendition is about love, war and courage involving a prince and princess.

"The stress and anxiety of letting go of a loved one is timeless and relevant even to this day," remarked Shusmita.

 

 

