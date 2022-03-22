Bushra Shariar to drop new music video ‘Eksho Nalish’

Popular musical artist Bushra Shahriar is set to drop a new music video titled "Eksho Nalish" on her official YouTube channel.

Alongside singing Bushra has also penned the lyrics and composed the music of the song, notes a press release.

The song has been arranged by popular music director Sazid Sarkar.

Starring Sumit Sen Gupta opposite Bushra, the music video follows the sweet and sour list of complains of a newly married couple.

"Eksho Nalish" is scheduled to hit Bushra's YouTube channel on 30 March