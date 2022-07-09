Most-hyped Bangla dramas on OTTs this Eid-ul-Azha

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 11:16 am

1. Kaiser, directed by Tanim Noor

Cast: Farhan Nisho
Where to watch: Hoi Choi

2. Syndicate, directed by Shihab Shaheen

Cast: Afran Nisho and Tasnia Farin
Where to watch: Chorki

3. Shadi Mubarak directed by Mahmud Mahin


Cast: Mushfiqur Rahman Farhan and Porshi
Where to watch: Sultan Entertainment's YouTube Channel

4. Bachelor Qurbani, The special episode of Bachelor Point directed by Kajal Arefin Ami

Cast: Marjuk Russell, Ziaul Haque Palash, Mishu Sabbir, Chashi Alam, Shimul and Munira Mithu.
Where to watch: Dhruv TV's YouTube channel

5. Akrosh, directed by Mahmud Mahin
Cast: Farhan Nisho and Tisha
Where to watch: CMB YouTube channel 

6. Fuler Name Nam, directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub and Sadia Ayman
Where to watch: Channel i Prime

