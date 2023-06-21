Bangladesh Bank asks banks to set up booths in cattle markets to detect fake notes

Bangladesh

UNB
21 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:25 pm

Bangladesh Bank asks banks to set up booths in cattle markets to detect fake notes

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday instructed banks to set up booths in the cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to detect fake or forged notes amid the huge cash transaction.

The central bank issued a circular stating that banks have to assign dedicated officers as coordinators of respective banks and mail the designations and mobile phone numbers of the officers to Bangladesh Bank.

The scheduled banks have also been asked to coordinate with the branch offices of the central bank outside Dhaka to set up the booths.

Meanwhile, the banks will conduct the operation under the supervision of Sonali Bank where there is no central bank branch office, according to the circular.

To ensure smooth transactions, the banks will be able to contact the local authorities, including city corporations, district offices, municipalities and law enforcement agencies.

The banks will also ensure the counting of notes by setting up a cash counting machine at every booth, it said.

If any fake note is found, legal steps should be taken against the people involved in circulating them, the circular said.

The bank branches should also run videos on big screens highlighting the security features of bank notes until Eid.

