324 killed in road accidents during Eid-ul-Azha: Road Safety Foundation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:42 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As many as 324 people were killed and 631 others injured in 303 road accidents across the country in 15 days during Eid-ul-Azha, according to a report of Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

The report was published on Friday (14 July) after analysing accident reports published in nine national dailies, and seven online portals and electronic media from 23 June to 7 July.

During the festival, 106 people were killed in 117 road accidents involving truck, pickup and covered van which is 32.71% of the total accidents, the report said.

Among other vehicles involved in deaths from accidents, 7.4% were trucks, pickups, covered vans and lorries, 2.77% bicycles and rickshaws, 3.08% buses, 7.71% cars, microbuses and jeeps, and 21.6% three-wheelers and CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

Of the accidents, 43.23% occurred on national highways, 37.95% on regional roads and 12.21% on other roads, with 6.6% of those in the capital.

According to the findings of RSF, the number of deaths from road accidents came down by 16.63% compared to last year during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, as law enforcers were more active this year.

The report also said there were more accidents at the end of the holidays, because there was not much supervision on the return journeys.

