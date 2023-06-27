Eid holidays: No long tailbacks on Bangabandhu Expressway, Padma Bridge

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 12:00 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

With people of the southern districts going home ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, traffic pressure has increased on highways.

However, vehicles were easily passing through the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway and the toll plaza area of Padma Bridge without any congestion on Tuesday.

Mohammad Nahin Reza, executive engineer of Munshiganj Roads and Highways Department, said there are 14 toll booths at the Dhaleshwari toll plaza of Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway. There are two automatic toll collection booths at both ends. Additional manpower has also been engaged. So, vehicles are passing through easily, he said.

If there is no accident there will not be much pressure on the toll plazas and highways, he added.

Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of Padma Bridge Site Office said, law enforcement forces are especially vigilant at night for maintaining traffic order and safety of passengers. Drivers are urged to be careful to avoid accidents, he added.

Officer in charge of Hasara Highway, SM Rashed, said that the pressure of vehicles has increased since morning. However, there is no traffic jam on the highway. Traffic congestion was not noticed much at Expressway toll booths and in Padma Bridge toll plaza area.

"We have deployed additional police at various points on the expressway to prevent over-speeding of vehicles," he added.

