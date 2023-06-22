Mithila starrer ‘Mayaa’ set to hit theatres in West Bengal

Mithila starrer ‘Mayaa’ set to hit theatres in West Bengal

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 01:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After much anticipation, Raajhorshee De's film "Mayaa" starring Rafiath Rashid Mithila is set to release in the theatres in West Bengal on 7 July. 

Mithila is in the leading role in the film and her character was inspired by William Shakespeare's play "Macbeth."

She took to her official Facebook account to share the news saying, "My film 'Mayaa' is being released on 7 July in the theatres in West Bengal!"

She even added the poster of "Mayaa" along with her post. 

Mithila is also the narrator of the film, where 70% of her dialogues are in Hindi.

Earlier in March the trailer of "Mayaa" was released which created a buzz about her performance. 

Mithila received the Maitreyee Award as Best Supporting Actress for Mayaa at the Telangana Bengali Film Festival last December. 

The story is set in 1989 in Kolkata and ends in recent times. Mayaa tells the story of how a minority woman turns her life around after being raped and inspires other women to break the shackles of oppression as well.

Gaurav Chakraborty, Kamleshwar Mukherjee, Tanushree Chakraborty, Devlina Kumar, Richa Sharma, Anindya Chatterjee, and many others also acted with Mithila in this star-studded film.

 

