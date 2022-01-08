Mithila to star in 'Montu Pilot'

Popular actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila will be starring in the second season of Hoichoi's popular web series ''Montu Pilot.''

Mithila will be replacing Solanki Roy who essayed the role of Bhromor in the earlier season.

However, Mithila is self-quarantined at the moment as her daughter and her husband director Srijit Mukherji have been tested Covid positive.

The series follows Montu, who aspires to be a pilot.

''Montu Pilot'' was first aired on Hoichoi in 2019.