Mithila’s second book ‘Africay Singher Khoje’ unveiling today at Ekushey book fair

Popular actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila is ready to satiate the children's literature genre again through the second instalment of her adventure storybook titled 'Africay Singher Khoje'.

Today at 12 PM, the unveiling ceremony of her latest novel will be held at the Shishu Chattar at Ekushey Book Fair. Mithila and her daughter will be present at the ceremony.

Mithila has been working as the head of Early Child Development Programme at Brac International. As a part of her job, she has to travel to different countries across the world. Her daughter Ayra has been her travel companion for years. Mithila's books take inspiration from the travelling exploits of the mother-daughter duo.

"When we travelled to Africa's different countries, Ayra and I were very curious to find Lions and we have fun stories to share related to that. The story shares not only our adventures but also the bonding experiences I shared with my daughter," said Mithila.

"I wrote this book not only to keep the beautiful memories I shared with my daughter alive but also because there is a lack of quality children's books in Bangla. Specifically for the children in the 3-8 years age group. That's why I wanted to write a quality Bangla book both for the children and their parents" added Mithila.

The book is published by 'Goofi', an initiative of the publication house, Light of Hope. The illustrations were done by another BRAC employee, Mohimenul Rakib.