Mithila’s second book ‘Africay Singher Khoje’ unveiling today at Ekushey book fair

Splash

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 11:18 am

Related News

Mithila’s second book ‘Africay Singher Khoje’ unveiling today at Ekushey book fair

Today at 12 PM, the unveiling ceremony of her latest novel will be held at the Shishu Chattar at Ekushey Book Fair. Mithila and her daughter will be present at the ceremony

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 11:18 am
Mithila’s second book ‘Africay Singher Khoje’ unveiling today at Ekushey book fair
Mithila’s second book ‘Africay Singher Khoje’ unveiling today at Ekushey book fair

Popular actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila is ready to satiate the children's literature genre again through the second instalment of her adventure storybook titled 'Africay Singher Khoje'. 

Today at 12 PM, the unveiling ceremony of her latest novel will be held at the Shishu Chattar at Ekushey Book Fair. Mithila and her daughter will be present at the ceremony.

Mithila has been working as the head of Early Child Development Programme at Brac International. As a part of her job, she has to travel to different countries across the world. Her daughter Ayra has been her travel companion for years. Mithila's books take inspiration from the travelling exploits of the mother-daughter duo. 

"When we travelled to Africa's different countries, Ayra and I were very curious to find Lions and we have fun stories to share related to that. The story shares not only our adventures but also the bonding experiences I shared with my daughter," said Mithila.

"I wrote this book not only to keep the beautiful memories I shared with my daughter alive but also because there is a lack of quality children's books in Bangla. Specifically for the children in the 3-8 years age group. That's why I wanted to write a quality Bangla book both for the children and their parents" added Mithila.

The book is published by 'Goofi', an initiative of the publication house, Light of Hope. The illustrations were done by another BRAC employee, Mohimenul Rakib.

Rafiath Rashid Mithila / book / Africay Singher Khoje

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

1h | Panorama
People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

23h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

1d | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

1d | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

1d | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1d | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last