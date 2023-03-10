Mithila to star in Tollywood film Meghla

Popular actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila is set to star in a Tollywood movie 'Meghla' very soon.

Written and directed by Arnob Midya, Mithila will be starring next to Gaurav Chatterjee, Arno Mukherjee, Biswaroop Banerjee, Sion Ghosh, Amit Saha, Deepak Halder, and others.

The release date is yet to be announced but a poster of the film has been revealed.

The film follows a story of a happy and vivacious young woman named Meghla. She was raised in an orphanage. Now, married to a forensic medicine doctor, she hasn't forgotten how she spent her formative years. Meghla does her best to support other orphaned children. However, one day she discovers the body of a young girl of the orphanage, raped and murdered.