Mithila to star in Tollywood film Meghla

Splash

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:31 pm

Related News

Mithila to star in Tollywood film Meghla

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:31 pm
Mithila. Photo: Collected
Mithila. Photo: Collected

Popular actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila is set to star in a Tollywood movie 'Meghla' very soon. 

Written and directed by Arnob Midya, Mithila will be starring next to Gaurav Chatterjee, Arno Mukherjee, Biswaroop Banerjee, Sion Ghosh, Amit Saha, Deepak Halder, and others. 

The release date is yet to be announced but a poster of the film has been revealed.

The film follows a story of a happy and vivacious young woman named Meghla. She was raised in an orphanage. Now, married to a forensic medicine doctor, she hasn't forgotten how she spent her formative years. Meghla does her best to support other orphaned children. However, one day she discovers the body of a young girl of the orphanage, raped and murdered. 

Rafiath Rashid Mithila / acting / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

3h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

2h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

14h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

15h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

19h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway