Misty Zannat garners praise as lead in 'Fuljan'

Misty Zannat, a very promising actress of the country, has returned to the big screen after a hiatus of four years through her role in the movie 'Fuljan'. Directed by Aminul Islam, the film stars Misty in the lead role.

Since the film's release in June, she has been flooded with praises from fans because of her memorable performance.

In 2014, Misty Zannat made her acting debut in the film 'Love Station' directed by Shahadat Hossain Liton. Her next film 'Chini Bibi' was directed by Nazrul Islam Babu, followed by 'Tui Amar' directed by Sajal Ahmed, 'Ami Neta Hobo' directed by Uttam Akash and 'Tui Amar Rani' directed by Sajal Ahmed and Piyush Saha.

"This is the first time I have played a lead role in a movie," said an elated Misty Zannat. "Portraying the character perfectly was a real challenge for me. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, my acting career came to a standstill. That bothered me a lot, but fortunately, I was able to finally act in Fuljan."

She also added that she has received praise for her sincere acting, and that new acting opportunities have come her way because of the movie.

"I hope to inform everyone about them soon. My acting career will be revitalised anew."

The movie depicts the life of the protagonist Fuljan, born in a remote village. The plot revolves around Fuljan's marriage, her husband and family; the conflicts within the family, suspicions, conspiracies, and the clash of interests. The film attempts to address the mental sufferings of both men and women and social incongruities.

Misty has been busy reading manuscripts and negotiating with a handful of directors and producers for future projects as well.

In addition to being an actress, she is also a dentist with a chamber in Gulshan. Apart from her practice, she is also pursuing higher education in the same field.

"I have been working in the cultural and entertainment fields since childhood. It has always held a special place in my heart. So, I expanded my horizons in the field of acting. However, after coming to Dhaka, and after being encouraged by my family, I decided to become a dentist after completing my HSC exams."

She went on to say, "On one hand, there was the pressure of rigorous dentistry education, and on the other hand, the challenging work of shooting in films. It was a struggle to balance both. However, with the support of my family members, I was able to overcome those difficult circumstances easily."

Having spent quite a bit of time in both, managing two separate professions has now gotten a bit easier for her. "Now, I find it easier to balance both professions."

Misty says her admirers even come over to her chamber to catch a glimpse of her.

"Fans come to my chamber just to see me! Most of them do not even come for medical consultation, they are just happy seeing me! Although I feel awkward at times, it still creates a unique sense of satisfaction. That is because they come to see the actress Misty Zannat, not the dentist," she explained.