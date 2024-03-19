Legendary poster artist Mohammad Shoaib passes away

Prominent poster artist Mohammad Shoaib, famous for making film posters, passed away at the age of 69.

According to local media, it was revealed that even in his last moments, he was painting.

The artist suddenly became unconscious while drawing pictures and was brought to the hospital on an emergency basis where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

During the golden era of Bangla cinema, he created posters for a wide range of actors, spanning from Razzak-Kabori to Farooque-Babita.

He even painted posters for Hindi movies like Dilip Kumar's movies and in Urdu, Mohammad Ali's films were his focus.

He recently drew the banner of the movie '1971 Se Sab Din' directed by Hridi Haque. His paintings have been exhibited in various national and international exhibitions.

Not only in the country but his paintings have been exhibited in various international festivals.

Born in Old Dhaka's Rathkhola, Nawabpur, in the early 1950s, Shoaib never found any interest in formal studies. Though his parents tried to get him educated, he always considered going to school as "nothing but a waste of time".

He made his debut in poster painting in 1965, as a 15-year-old boy.