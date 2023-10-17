Millie Bobby Brown says she's ready to bid farewell to Stranger Things

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 October, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown is ready to bid farewell to the horror show. In a recent interview, Brown revealed that as the show approaches its fifth and final season, she is prepared to say "thank you and goodbye." Following the halt in production, the Netflix show is set to air after the strike is resolved. Talking about the show, Brown said, "When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here," as per Glamour magazine.

She further revealed that it takes a lot of time to film Stranger Things, which is "preventing" her from working on projects that she is "passionate" about. Brown noted that portraying the role of Eleven in the sci-fi show has equipped her with the "tools and resources" she needs in order to be a "better actor." "When it ends, I'm going to be able to still see these people," Brown noted, adding that "no one is dying."

Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed back in March that the show was set to begin filming in June 2023, however, during the WGA strike, showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer said that filming would be halted up until the strike ends. Although the writers' strike is now resolved, actors are still on the picket lines as negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are yet to be reached. Brown also highlighted the fact that she started facing backlash when she was just 13 years old during press tours.

Earlier in August, while talking about Stranger Things and its impact in her life, the 'Enola Holmes' star told Women's Wear Daily, ""It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

