Stranger Things season 5 begins shooting

Production for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' is now underway in Atlanta, following delays caused by the major SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. Key cast members like Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) were spotted at the studio base, as reported by Atlanta-based media outlets, including Atlanta Filming.

Fans of the series, known for its gripping narrative set in the fictional town of Hawkins, can rejoice as filming for the concluding season of this sci-fi sensation has officially commenced. The new season promises to unravel more mysteries and determine the fate of its beloved characters.

There has been much speculation about the release date for this final chapter of the popular series, and it appears that an official announcement may soon be forthcoming. As production gains momentum, the excitement builds for the ultimate showdown in the world of 'Stranger Things'.

Stranger Things

