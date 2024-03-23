Millie Bobbie Brown's Stranger Things co-star to officiate her wedding

23 March, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 03:50 pm

Millie Bobbie Brown's Stranger Things co-star to officiate her wedding

Millie Bobbie Brown had announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi last year through an Instagram post.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, actor Matthew Modine revealed how the idea of officiating the wedding and writing the vows came about.

Matthew plays Dr. Martin Brenner, Eleven's 'Papa,' on the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. 

In the new interview, Matthew said: "I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

He further added, "It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony."

Last year, Millie had surprised her fans after she posted a black and white photo with Jake Bongiovi at a beach where she was seen sporting a diamond ring.

Taking a lyric from Taylor Swift's Lover, she wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all (white heart emoji)." Jake is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea. Earlier, Millie had referred to Jake as her 'partner for life' in an Instagram post where she put several pictures of the couple and their life together.

Moreover, during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie had revealed how she was proposed by Jake underwater. "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets so fast, it was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself so deep, the diver was like, 'You can't do that, like your ears... literally your brain will explode,'" she had said.

