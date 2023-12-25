Splash Christmas dump

Jingle Bells! It's Christmas again!

While Christmas celebrations in Dhaka are mostly constricted within five star hotel lobbies or fancy rooftop restaurant dinners, there's an entire bunch of people, just like us at Splash, who will be spending this lazy holiday bingeing on some classic Christmas content.

Whether you're a lone wolf in their sweatpants, munching on a potato chips and Mountain Dew with a fancy for action movies, or if you're planning on joining your friends for a F.R.I.E.N.D.S Christmas marathon, we came up with a list of must watch movies and tv show episodes that should keep you engaged for the whole day in front of the TV.

From a gun slinging John McClane at the Nakatomi Plaza who's fighting hard to die another day, to a home alone Kevin wreaking havoc on the stupidest burglars in all of Chicago, Splash's binge worthy Christmas dump has got you covered.

Movies

Die Hard (1988)

Bruce Willis in Die Hard 1

The age old debate whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not is a conversation for another day. The plot of Die Hard takes place during Christmas and that's all it takes for the movie to make it to our list. That, and the fact that it is one of the most cherished and iconic action films ever made. At the end of the day, who doesn't love celebrating Christmas with the sight of Alan Rickman's Hans Gruber falling off the Nakatomi Plaza?

Released in 1988, this action-packed thriller starring Bruce Willis as NYPD officer John McClane finds its appeal in the juxtaposition of holiday cheer and explosive chaos. The film's relentless action of McClane battling terrorists during a holiday office party, iconic one-liners, and Willis's charismatic portrayal resonates with audiences seeking an adrenaline-fueled escape.

Whether it's the high-octane moments or McClane's resilient spirit, Die Hard offers a unique blend of excitement and holiday spirit.

Home Alone 1 (1990) and 2 (1992)

Home Alone 2

'Home Alone' and its equally comedic sequel, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,' have earned a permanent spot in our holiday hearts. Released in the early 90s, these films masterfully capture the spirit of Christmas through the misadventures of Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin.

Kevin finds himself accidentally left behind by his Paris bound family. What follows is utter hilarity as Kevin defends his home from bumbling burglars with ingenious traps.

In the sequel, while the rest of the McCallister family is in Miami, Kevin spends Christmas time outdoing himself when trying to catch the Sticky Bandits, Harry and Marv one more time, this time in New York City. As Kate says to the Miami police officer, "It's becoming sort of a McCallister family travel tradition."

It would not be a 'Home Alone' film if not for the scenes that pulled at your heartstrings. Well beneath the comedy and chaos, lies a heartwarming message about the importance of family and the realisation that, despite conflicts, family members are ultimately irreplaceable.

Both movies expertly blend slapstick humour with moments of reflection, emphasising the importance of family, compassion, and the joy of being together during the holidays.

In the McCallister family's misadventures, we find a timeless tale that captures the true essence of Christmas – the magic of love, laughter, and homecoming.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Grinch

Released in 2000, Grinch, a rather unfriendly green creature from the caves of mount Crumpit, and a 6 year old Cindy Lou, embarked on finding the 'true meaning of Christmas'. Grinch, a stern hater of the festivities of Christmas, found his way through love, friendship, in finally putting themselves through the magic of Christmas, after Grinch tried to sabotage the festivities.

Directed by Ron Howard and narrated by Anthony Hopkins, the 23 year old movie resides in all hearts starring the central characters Jim Carrey in the eponymous role, and Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin and Molly Shannon as supporting characters.

One of the most memorable Christmas lines from here, will probably be : "And what happened then? Well, in Whoville they say that the Grinch's small heart grew three sizes that day."

TV Shows

Friends (1994 to 2004)

Friends

Among the many episodes of the popular sitcom, there are a few that bring joy, fit just for Christmas. For example episode 9 of the second season titled 'The One with Phoebe's Dad'.

In this episode Monica experiments with using cookies instead of cash for tipping, resulting in a less-than-ideal outcome. Meanwhile, Phoebe embarks on a quest to find her father, and Ross and Rachel find themselves entangled in a lovers' spat. Adding to the holiday chaos, Joey and Chandler neglect to purchase gifts for their friends and must resort to buying last-minute presents from a gas station.

The show continues the trend of releasing a Christmas special episode every season from the second season onward. They tend to be the tenth episode of each season with the exception of season 2, and 8 where these were episodes 9 and 11 accordingly.

The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

Big Bang Theory

Just like 'Friends,' another iconic sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' offers its own version of Christmas relief. The show has an episode dedicated to Christmas starting from season two. It doesn't have one such special episode in every season. However, there is a certain consistency to it.

The most iconic of these special episodes is episode 11 of the second season titled 'The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis'. The scene where Penny presents Sheldon with a signed napkin from Leonard Nimoy, the actor who portrays Spock in Star Trek, bearing the message, "To Sheldon, Live Long and Prosper," and having been actually used by Nimoy, is what makes it special for Sheldon.

Realising that Sheldon can never truly repay Penny's gestures by buying her a mundane gift from a store, he ends up hugging Penny, an act that goes against Sheldon's boundaries of physical touch with another human being.

"It's a Saturnalia miracle," is what Leonard said when the wholesome duo of Sheldon and Penny were embracing in a hug.

The other Christmas episodes are in Season 3, 6, 7,8 and 10. From seasons 3-8 these are all episode 11 and season 10 it's the 12th episode that serves as a Christmas special.

Stranger Things (2016-ongoing)

Stranger Things

If you're in the mood for a thrilling and suspenseful Christmas binge, look no further than 'Stranger Things.' Created by the Duffer Brothers, this sci-fi horror series is a perfect blend of nostalgia, supernatural elements, and heartwarming friendships.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, 'Stranger Things' follows a group of kids who encounter mysterious government experiments and supernatural creatures. The show's gripping narrative, coupled with its nostalgic references to 80s pop culture, creates an immersive experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Merry Christmas!