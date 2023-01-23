Mehta congratulates Farooki on social media

Splash

BSS
23 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 11:55 am

Related News

Mehta congratulates Farooki on social media

BSS
23 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected

Hansal Mehta, director of 'Faraaz,' congratulated Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, on Saturday, on a Facebook post where he had shared his feelings about his film 'Shonibar Bikel' finally getting clearance from the censor board.

Mehta wrote: "Many congratulations bondhu. With love from the other side. Hansal." to which Farooki replied, "Of Course comrade"

After languishing at the Bangladesh Film Censor Board since 2019, Farooki's movie 'Shonibar Bikel' received approval for release on Saturday.

Shaymal Dutta of the appeal committee confirmed that there is no further obstacle in the release of the film and importantly, no scene would require any modification because the events of the Holey Artisan attack has little relevance to the subject matter, it is not a "direct depiction."

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki expressed gratitude in this regard but stated that he did not want any filmmaker to go through what he went through for the past four years.

"I feel relieved to get this news finally after all these years. At the same time, I just want to say that whatever I have gone through for this film - I don't want any filmmaker to go through those," Farooki said on Saturday.
 

Mostafa Sarwar Farooki / Shonibar Bikel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

3h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

2h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

18h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

17h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

21h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port