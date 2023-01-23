Mehta congratulates Farooki on social media

Hansal Mehta, director of 'Faraaz,' congratulated Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, on Saturday, on a Facebook post where he had shared his feelings about his film 'Shonibar Bikel' finally getting clearance from the censor board.

Mehta wrote: "Many congratulations bondhu. With love from the other side. Hansal." to which Farooki replied, "Of Course comrade"

After languishing at the Bangladesh Film Censor Board since 2019, Farooki's movie 'Shonibar Bikel' received approval for release on Saturday.

Shaymal Dutta of the appeal committee confirmed that there is no further obstacle in the release of the film and importantly, no scene would require any modification because the events of the Holey Artisan attack has little relevance to the subject matter, it is not a "direct depiction."

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki expressed gratitude in this regard but stated that he did not want any filmmaker to go through what he went through for the past four years.

"I feel relieved to get this news finally after all these years. At the same time, I just want to say that whatever I have gone through for this film - I don't want any filmmaker to go through those," Farooki said on Saturday.

