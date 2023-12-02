Farooki's Something Like an Autobiography premieres

Popular Bangladeshi OTT platform Chorki's much-anticipated film series 'Ministry of Love' premiered its first film, 'Something Like an Autobiography' on Thursday. The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

The star-studded premiere of the film was held at the Star Cineplex, SKS Tower, Mohakhali in the capital.

The film also marks the acting debut of Farooki on the silver screen, and he acted alongside Nusrat Imrose Tisha. This was Farooki's first film in six years to be screened at a theatre in Bangladesh.

"I have worked in several sides of the film industry. However, I never saw myself as an actor. Grateful to Chorki for letting me tell this special story of parenthood," Farooki said at the premiere.

Back in August this year, Chorki announced the 'Ministry of Love' projects with 12 filmmakers, who are set to bring 12 films throughout the years 2023-2024.