Filmmaker Farooki out of danger, says wife Tisha

Splash

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 02:16 pm

Related News

Filmmaker Farooki out of danger, says wife Tisha

Currently, he is under observation in the Neuro-ICU as advised by the doctors

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 02:16 pm
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected

Renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is now out of danger after suffering from a mild brain stroke on Monday (22 January). 

Farooki's wife and popular actress Tisha confirmed the news of his health through the filmmaker's verified Facebook profile and wrote, "They say whatever happens in life, always be thankful to God and seek his mercy. On 22th January Farooki suffered a brain stroke. Thankfully I took him to the hospital at the right time. He is out of danger now."

"Doctors suggested that he needs some rest to come back stronger. Thank you everyone who have been praying for him," she added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, he is under observation in the Neuro-ICU as advised by the doctors, Tisha previously shared on Facebook. 

Known for breaking stereotypical storytelling and popularising colloquial language in TV fiction, Farooki is widely acclaimed for his television series '51 Borti', '69', '420', 'Choruivati', 'Carrom' and more.

After becoming successful in television, Farooki debuted as a filmmaker with 'Bachelor' (2004), featuring an ensemble cast of Ferdous Ahmed, Humayun Faridi, Shabnoor, Aupee Karim, Jaya Ahsan, Marzuk Russell and others.

After that, he continued his journey as a filmmaker with 'Made in Bangladesh', 'Third Person Singular Number', 'Ant Story' (Piprabiddya), 'Television', 'Doob: No Bed of Roses' and his most talked-about film 'Saturday Afternoon (Shonibar Bikel), which is yet to have a proper theatrical release in Bangladesh.

With 'Ladies & Gentleman' (2021), Farooki debuted in OTT. He debuted as an actor in the Chorki's film under the 'Ministry of Love' project, titled 'Something Like An Autobiography' alongside Tisha.

 

Top News

Mostafa Sarwar Farooki / Nusarat Imrose Tisha / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

50m | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

7h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

4h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

10m | Videos
Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

1h | Videos
US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

2h | Videos
Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

4h | Videos