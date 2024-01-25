Filmmaker Farooki out of danger, says wife Tisha

Renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is now out of danger after suffering from a mild brain stroke on Monday (22 January).

Farooki's wife and popular actress Tisha confirmed the news of his health through the filmmaker's verified Facebook profile and wrote, "They say whatever happens in life, always be thankful to God and seek his mercy. On 22th January Farooki suffered a brain stroke. Thankfully I took him to the hospital at the right time. He is out of danger now."

"Doctors suggested that he needs some rest to come back stronger. Thank you everyone who have been praying for him," she added.

Currently, he is under observation in the Neuro-ICU as advised by the doctors, Tisha previously shared on Facebook.

Known for breaking stereotypical storytelling and popularising colloquial language in TV fiction, Farooki is widely acclaimed for his television series '51 Borti', '69', '420', 'Choruivati', 'Carrom' and more.

After becoming successful in television, Farooki debuted as a filmmaker with 'Bachelor' (2004), featuring an ensemble cast of Ferdous Ahmed, Humayun Faridi, Shabnoor, Aupee Karim, Jaya Ahsan, Marzuk Russell and others.

After that, he continued his journey as a filmmaker with 'Made in Bangladesh', 'Third Person Singular Number', 'Ant Story' (Piprabiddya), 'Television', 'Doob: No Bed of Roses' and his most talked-about film 'Saturday Afternoon (Shonibar Bikel), which is yet to have a proper theatrical release in Bangladesh.

With 'Ladies & Gentleman' (2021), Farooki debuted in OTT. He debuted as an actor in the Chorki's film under the 'Ministry of Love' project, titled 'Something Like An Autobiography' alongside Tisha.