Farooki's 'Shonibar Bikel' screening in theatres abroad

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 03:56 pm

Photo: collected
Photo: collected

Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's movie "Shonibar Bikel" started screening in 71 theatres in the US and Canada from 10 March.

The film is being screened by a media and entertainment company called Reliance Entertainment. The film was released on 24 April 2019 but, it failed to get clearance from the censor board of Bangladesh at the time.

After four years of wait, the movie finally got clearance in January to release in local theatres. The movie is already being shown internationally.

"Shonibar Bikel" dramatises the IS attack in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Cafe in 2016 that left 22 people dead. The sensor board at that time withheld its clearance to protect it from disrupting internal security and tarnishing the country's global image.

