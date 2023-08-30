Farooki makes on-screen debut with wife Tisha

Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki will be on screen for the first time alongside Nusrat Imrose Tisha for the film "Something Like An Autobiography."

Bangladeshi OTT platform Chorki released the teaser on their official Facebook page and wrote, "Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki on screen for the first time. After a long hiatus, Nusrat Imrose Tisha is coming to the Chorki-based 'Ministry of Love,' created by Farooki."

"The film 'Something Like an Autobiography,' produced by Farooki, has been selected in the 28th Kim Ji-seok competition category at the Busan International Film Festival. Congratulations!," the post added.

"Something Like an Autobiography," inspired by Farooki and his actor wife Nusrat Imrose Tisha's personal life, is co-written by the couple and co-produced by Anna Katchko, former Film Bazaar chief Nina Lath and Tisha, reports Variety.

The film is a part of Chorki's new project "Ministry of Love," a 12-film anthology led by Farooki, to be directed by 12 different directors.