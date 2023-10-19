'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' brings Dracula to bloodthirsty life

More or less all of us who grew up with pop culture have heard of and loved Count Dracula - the blood-draining, shape-shifting, mysterious, but terrifying invention of Irish writer Bram Stoker. 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter', a sombre hunt-and-kill account of Count Dracula's journey from Transylvania to England, is derived from a small number of Bram Stoker pages.

Director André Øvredal builds on a single chapter in Stoker's groundbreaking novel to envision how the titular vampire sustained his thirst at sea. In a chilling cinematic experience lasting two hours, 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' unfolds a spine-tingling narrative of Count Dracula's haunting presence amidst the tumultuous high seas; steering audiences far from the eerie and spectral confines of his iconic castles.

The plot is set in the 19th century, and the Demeter is the vessel on which her crew witnesses the horrors of Count Dracula on their way to England. The movie begins with a group of police constables discovering the wreckage of the Demeter, a Russian schooner leased to transport private cargo from Romania to England.

In their screenplay, writers Bragi F. Schut, Stefan Ruzowitzky, and Zak Olkewicz skillfully introduce key protagonists. These include Corey Hawkins' Clemens, a Cambridge graduate, and David Dastmalchian's tough and unwavering second mate Wojchek.

Their masterful character development allows the audience to connect with individuals who would have otherwise remained nameless and disposable in the source material.

The ensemble cast is led by Liam Cunningham in the role of Captain Eliot. He is a compassionate leader on his final voyage before retirement. Aisling Franciosi plays the role of an enigmatic stowaway Anna.

The cast seamlessly immerses itself in the ominous moonlit setting. Their performances convey palpable fear as they confront a sinister, slender figure lurking ominously in the shadows.

The renowned creature actor Javier Botet, known for his roles in iconic films such as 'It,' 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,' and 'Mama,'; delivers a haunting portrayal of 'The Evil,' the moniker given to Dracula by his unsuspecting shipmates. Botet's performance evokes the eerie essence of F. W. Murnau's 'Nosferatu'.

In 'Demeter,' Dracula takes on a repulsive vampiric form that compels audiences to tremble in his menacing presence.

The Demeter is thrown about as it faces rough seas, a constant reminder of its ongoing plight and a harsh reminder of the danger it poses to its passengers even when there isn't a dangerous figure on board.

Using lightning strikes to expertly illuminate moments of protracted dread, director André Øvredall is inspired by the classic Universal Monsters movies in the 20th century. He capitalises on the fear resulting from the helplessness of being adrift with one of horror's most formidable foes.

As the scared crew members succumb to nocturnal encounters with fang-bearing creatures, Liam Cunningham's narration adopts a grim and resigned tone. The film's plot does, however, follow a predictable pattern. A sea-sickeningly claustrophobic atmosphere is skillfully created in the movie but maintaining the tension was quite difficult.

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' is set to please horror fans, delivering a bloody and intense R-rated experience for those with a taste for visceral scares.

Øvredal effectively employs his cast in an era reminiscent of old-fashioned spooky storytelling by lantern light, even though the mood may suffer from the movie's long runtime and the predictable outcome of Dracula's arrival.

Nonetheless, the director expertly captures the raw horror of violent feeding scenes in a truly spine-tingling fashion.