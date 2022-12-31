Karagar 2 does not live up to the hype but Naufel nails it 

Panic broke out when an unregistered prisoner was discovered in the long-abandoned cell 145 of Akashnagar central jail. And then, the veil of suspense kept thickening in every episode in the Hoichoi original series Karagar part-1, directed by Syed Ahmed Shawki.

We were left with a lot of unanswered questions, and also, with a growing Bangladeshi streaming audience which was eagerly anticipating the second installment and hoping for a satisfying conclusion to the super suspenseful web series.

Released on December 22, Karagar 2, however, could not keep the promises it made. The hype fizzles out with many plot holes, unnecessary subplots and patchwork. However, if you ask me, the second season is not all bad; that is when you are not comparing it with the first one.

Karagar 2 depicts what happens inside a prison and how a man will go to any lengths for his mother. I could sound like the judges on dance and singing reality shows who, when they cannot applaud the entire performance, focus on the trivial details like costumes, body language, etc.

I have my reasons for not enjoying this season as much as the previous one. The most important questions, such as how the mystery man enters the jail, could have been answered in greater detail. Also, It is seen that the mysterious gang receives a vital document that unravels a hidden story, but they never explain how they got a hold of that in the first place.

Throughout the series, they end up doing and knowing things from out of nowhere, just like magic! Moreover, a brilliant actor like Abdullah al Sentu wasn't utilized to his highest potential at all.

The story follows two search missions. One is for Maha's father, and the other is for David's mother. The outcome of the mission is ultimately unsatisfactory. Additionally, Maha's story is largely inconsequential.

But Naufel Jisan's performance this season is one that definitely sticks out. He is the only one who has come close to stealing the spotlight from Chanchal Chowdhury, who does not seem to be as strong as he was in the first season.

Before handing the stage to Naufel Jisan, here are some worthy appreciations. Afzal Hossain as the hangman and Sarker Raunak Ripon as Aslam, one of the jailors, were simply amazing. Afzal Hossain carried the gravity of his character brilliantly with all those philosophies, reminiscence and regrets. His poignant screen time was full of intensity. Sarker Ripon, on the other end, bagged some fans.

The way he delivers dialogue standing tilting with a stiff neck, it feels like he truly has been through an accident. He is suspicious of the newly found "baba" in jail, and that suspicion is very obvious in his facial expressions. Even he looks like the most rugged jailor, surpassing his bosses. Finally, I do not believe Zahid Hasan Shovon as Humayun Kabir is not the real IG Prison- he is that good!

And then it is all about Naufel Jisan. Although he was presented briefly in the first part, the glitter of the sunshine was somehow felt. However, the sunshine has permeated all over through the second part. His dialogue delivery with mawkishness and seriousness when needed, is absolutely spot on.

He recites two poems – one from Nazrul and the other from Thakur – in a way, they will give you goosebumps and move you to bring out two different strong emotions: rage and agony.

On the director's part, Shawki's virtuosity lies in storytelling. He picked a less talked about story from our war history. From a broader viewpoint, this is a story of the mothers, by the mothers and for the mothers. The theme is foreshadowed by the name of cell 145, around which the story is minted.

It is named 'Matrichaya' (Mother's care). Complex motherhood is scattered throughout the entire series. Every move of the protagonists is somehow related to affection for their mother, and every woman is either a disturbed mother or wants to be a mother or is looking for a mother.

Karagar 2 primarily seeks to make two points. First, it tries to poke the scar of 1971. Second, it shows life behind bars. It allows the audience a sneak peek at the repentance, agony and helplessness of prisoners.

The plot develops in two layers. The first layer of the plot goes backward and provides the answers to the queries raised in the earlier season, while the second layer continues the plot in the final act. Additionally, the names of the episodes that correspond to the storylines are sometimes creative. You will find Karagar 2 to be highly effective in communicating its message if you set Karagar 1 aside for a second and watch it.