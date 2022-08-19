Karagar: Shawki not too shabby 

Until recently, a thriller web series with an original storyline was unheard of in Bangladesh. That changed with the arrival of Taqdeer. Both the performance of the cast and the story garnered praise all around.

Soon after Taqdeer, which streamed on Indian streaming platform Hoichoi, the scenario of locally made series changed completely. Since then, we have seen the likes of Unloukik, Boli, Mahanagar, Contract and Kaiser to name a few. Despite growing in numbers, not too many Bangladesh-based thriller series were as commercially acclaimed as Taqdeer.

Director Syed Ahmed Shawki has returned for another collaboration with Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagar. The nameless prisoner 145 is introduced in the series as the killer of Mir Jafar, the infamous traitor of Palashi. We see Chanchal mysteriously show up in a cell that is closed for over 50 years due to some horrible incidents. A seemingly audio-speech impaired person who claims to be confined for 250 years! The way suspense grips the audience in the second half is masterfully done. In the slow start, Intekhab Dinar as the Jailer portrayed an exhausted lawman having his hands full with job and family crises. The introduction of such an enigmatic character affects him, his friend and the inmates in different ways. Is the nameless prisoner a fraudster? Or is he telling the truth? What Chanchal has shown throughout the series with facial expressions alone is admirable. Also, the versatile yet underrated Intekhab Dinar showed the full range of her acting talent throughout the seven episodes. While both Dinar and Chanchal gave commendable performances, some of the supporting cast could have done better.

The strong points of this seven-episode mystery/thriller series are its story and pace. A tale that till the end kept misleading the viewers. It did so while building a universe full of interesting and dubious characters. If keeping the audience hooked from first to last moment was the only criteria for a show to shine then Karagar, with its first instalment, passed with flying colours.

Then again, as a viewer, I would say a tight script narrated at a breakneck speed is both a blessing and a curse for Karagar. Since the story moves forward while introducing a new subplot in almost every episode, not all of the characters are fleshed out properly. Perhaps the second part may justify their motives. Veteran actors like Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Afzal Hossain and Shatabdi Wadud were largely unused throughout the first part. Neamoth Ullah Masum deserves a special appreciation for providing a 'lean and thin' screenplay free of unnecessary dialogues.

Speaking of the sequel, the final verdict about how good of a web series Karagar is depends on its second instalment. The ending is literally the beginning as the audience is back to square one when the first part wraps up. I for one cannot wait to get my questions answered but also am keeping my expectations in check. Is Karagar on par with Taqdeer? I doubt it. Nevertheless, it is ambitious for what it aspires to be and the sequel may hold the correct answer to that question.

Karagar is now streaming on Hoichoi.