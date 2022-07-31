Chanchal-Shawki duo returning with Hoichoi’s 'Karagar'

Splash

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 03:23 pm

The streaming site has teased the arrival of Chanchal Chowdhury in a new show on Sunday

Chanchal Chowdhury in forthcoming Hoichoi web series. Photo: Collected
Taqdeer famed duo popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury and director Syed Ahmed Shawki have teamed up again for Hoichoi original web series "Karagar".

The streaming site has teased the arrival of Chanchal Chowdhury in a new show on Sunday.

In the pictures, the eminent actor is seen wearing a battered uniform, while standing with his back turned towards the camera inside an eerie prison cell.

Alongside Chanchal Chowdhury, the star-studded web series is slated to feature Intekhab Dinar and Afzal Hossain in pivotal roles.

Details about the plot of the series have not been unveiled yet. 
 

