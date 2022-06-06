Kangana Ranaut defends herself after Dhaakad failure at the box office

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 02:04 pm

Related News

Kangana Ranaut defends herself after Dhaakad failure at the box office

Despite the massive failure of "Dhakad", Kangana Ranaut has a series of projects at hand, including political drama Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and Sita the Incarnation

Hindustan Times
06 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 02:04 pm
Kangana Ranaut in Dhakad
Kangana Ranaut in Dhakad

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared an article that quotes her as the 'box office queen of India'.

This comes days after the release of her film Dhaakad, which failed at the box office. She wrote, "2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success." 
She further added, "I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of blockbuster—lock up hosting. And it's not over yet…I have great hopes with it." Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad opened up to a poor start at the box office with less than ₹1 crore (TK1.15 crore) on its first day.

Later PTI's trade sources suggested that the film was taken down by distributors due to" extremely low audience turnout".

Defending people who were previously seen 'celebrating' the failure of Kangana's film, Richa Chadha had tweeted, "Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions, awards, special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film! So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen? People are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill." Her tweet was in response to Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla who had criticised people celebrating Dhaakad's performance.

Apart from Kangana, Dhaakad also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana will be next seen in a political drama, Emergency. She also has Tejas where she will be playing an Air Force pilot. She had also announced Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda and Sita: The Incarnation as her upcoming projects. She also wrapped up the filming of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.
 

Kangana Ranaut / Dhakad / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

1h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

1h | Brands
Mominul Hoque was on the phone with his father when he had already lost a leg from the explosion. Sumon had to run over corpses to escape the fire. Photos: TBS

Death of many dreams as families told to prepare for the worst

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

3h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

3h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

17h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata