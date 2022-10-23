Kabir Suman: I needed a breath of fresh air, Dhaka has given me that

Kabir Suman had caught the attention of the entire country during his week-long stay in Dhaka.

People gathered together at the Engineer's Institute on Friday to quench their thirst for one last time, to see the legendary Suman perform at the last of three scheduled shows.

Like the first two, Suman performed to a full house. People from all over the country had come to see him. A portion of his audience was from India. Evidently, Suman's music transcends borders, but his performance had left his audiences spellbound.

He expressed his love for the Bangladeshi audience at the start of the show. He said, "Kolkata is not very fond of me. Now that I am in my golden years, I can feel like I am a lot more loved in Dhaka. In India, they associate me with politics more than with music."

"At times, they affiliate me with Mamata's party. On other occasions they say I am a naxalite. That is not the case in Dhaka. This is why I chose to come here and perform, despite my health. I needed a breath of fresh air, and you guys have given me that," he added. "The joy that you have given me by coming here will give me the strength and motivation to continue my practice."

Kabir came up on stage at 4:40 PM, but he did not perform for about the first half an hour of the show. Instead, he just freely spoke to the audience and reminisced. It was evidently visible that the singer was experiencing a range of emotions, there was even the sporadic tear that rolled down his cheek.

'Aj janalar kache' was the first song of the evening. In between each song, the artist continued praising his Bangladeshi audience. "I sing for my own satisfaction, but I always try to make sure my audience is also having a good time. I always knew that you guys loved me, but I feel like your love for me has only gotten deeper."

He also praised the Bangladeshi media. "You see, I mostly stay indoors and keep to myself in Kolkata. I don't have a family. I have lost most of my physical strength and I have a group of people who look after me. Maybe the Kolkata media feels that I am no longer relevant," he said.

"However, coming to Bangladesh, I have realised that the reality is far from it. I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the sweet words the Bangladeshi media have written about me over the course of this past week. The amount of love that I have received, Kolkata media is now aware of it. It is during moments like these when I realise that my musical journey was worthwhile."

Suman then performed 'Jaatishor', 'Din ta Ajke Onnorokom Chilo', 'Chena Dukkho', 'Haal Cherona Bondhu', 'Tomake Abhibadan Priyotoma', and 'Hariye Jeyo Na', 'Ami Chai'.

"People never had issues with me when I used to be Suman Chaterjee. But the moment I changed my name to Kabir Suman, people cied shame! This will probably be the last time I get to say this, but me changing my name had nothing to do with religion."

He then performed, "Jacche Jebon Chole', 'Tumi Ashbe Bole', 'Ami Jai Durey', 'Khata Dekhey Gaan Geyo Na', and others. Suman performed a total of 24 songs and concluded the evening with 'Tomake Chai', his most famous track. The entire audience sang in unison from the first word to the very last.

In the golden years of his life, Suman perhaps came to Dhaka for some peace of mind. At the end of the show, he stood up and raised his hands to bid his audience farewell.