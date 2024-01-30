Kabir Suman hospitalised with respiratory distress

Acclaimed singer-composer Kabir Sumon was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain, an official of the medical facility said.

Sources in the hospital said the 74-year-old is admitted to the critical care unit and his condition is being monitored closely, reports Times of India.

Around 3pm on Monday, he arrived at the state-run medical college in Kolkata with respiratory distress. According to hospital sources, the musician is conscious but in need of oxygen support.

The official also mentioned that several investigative tests are also being conducted for the proper course of treatment.

Kabir Suman, is an Indian singer-songwriter, musician, music director, music composer, writer, actor, politician, and former journalist. He was also a member of parliament of India From May 2009 to 2014.