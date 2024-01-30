Kabir Suman hospitalised with respiratory distress

Splash

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 12:39 pm

Related News

Kabir Suman hospitalised with respiratory distress

Around 3pm on Monday, he arrived at the state-run medical college in Kolkata with respiratory distress

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 12:39 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Acclaimed singer-composer Kabir Sumon was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain, an official of the medical facility said.

Sources in the hospital said the 74-year-old is admitted to the critical care unit and his condition is being monitored closely, reports Times of India. 

Around 3pm on Monday, he arrived at the state-run medical college in Kolkata with respiratory distress. According to hospital sources, the musician is conscious but in need of oxygen support.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The official also mentioned that several investigative tests are also being conducted for the proper course of treatment.

Kabir Suman, is an Indian singer-songwriter, musician, music director, music composer, writer, actor, politician, and former journalist. He was also a member of parliament of India From May 2009 to 2014. 

Kabir Suman / Singer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

29m | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

6h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

2h | Videos
AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

4h | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

18h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

17h | Videos