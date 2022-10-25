Kabir Suman records untitled duet with Asif Akbar

Splash

TBS report
25 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 12:19 pm

Related News

Kabir Suman records untitled duet with Asif Akbar

TBS report
25 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 12:19 pm
Kabir Suman with Asif Akbar. Photo: Courtesy
Kabir Suman with Asif Akbar. Photo: Courtesy

Distinguished Indian musician Kabir Suman has recently enthralled Bangladeshi audiences with his music at three scheduled shows in Dhaka. However, before returning to India, the singer composed and recorded a new untitled track with popular Bangladeshi singer Asif Akbar. 

"This is a significant moment in my music career. I never imagined that one day I would be able to sing next to the legendary Kabir Suman. I am deeply grateful to him for this unique opportunity," said Asif to The Business Standard.

The song was written and composed by Kabir Suman, and arranged by Ujjal Sinha. The track was recorded in a studio in Dhaka on 23 October. 

The song will be released soon on the YouTube channel Arab Entertainment.

Kabir Suman / Asif Akbar / Singer Asif Akbar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

3h | Panorama
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

1d | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

2h | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

6h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

6h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka