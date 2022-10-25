Kabir Suman records untitled duet with Asif Akbar

Distinguished Indian musician Kabir Suman has recently enthralled Bangladeshi audiences with his music at three scheduled shows in Dhaka. However, before returning to India, the singer composed and recorded a new untitled track with popular Bangladeshi singer Asif Akbar.

"This is a significant moment in my music career. I never imagined that one day I would be able to sing next to the legendary Kabir Suman. I am deeply grateful to him for this unique opportunity," said Asif to The Business Standard.

The song was written and composed by Kabir Suman, and arranged by Ujjal Sinha. The track was recorded in a studio in Dhaka on 23 October.

The song will be released soon on the YouTube channel Arab Entertainment.