Kabir Suman: I don’t know if I can visit Bangladesh again

Splash

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:40 am

Related News

Kabir Suman: I don’t know if I can visit Bangladesh again

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Kabir Suman talked about cultural atmospheres in Kolkata and Bangladesh. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Kabir Suman talked about cultural atmospheres in Kolkata and Bangladesh. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

"I don't know if I can visit Bangladesh again, given my physical condition," legendary Indian singer and songwriter Kabir Suman said during the last day's performance of his three-day long concert, which ended yesterday at Dhaka's Engineer's Institute. 

Similar to the opening days, the final day's event, titled 'Hothat Ferari Kono Smriti Kadabey', was flocked by fans of the artist, who waited patiently in long queues before getting in.

Suman, who is known for his literary and moving lyrics writing in addition to his innovative, genre-defining music, talked to the audience about his life while performing classics like 'Chena Dukkho', 'Tomake Obhibadon Priyotoma', 'Shararat Jolechi' and 'Hal Cherona Bondhu'. 

The legendary musician talked about politics and cultural atmospheres in Kolkata and Bangladesh.

"I don't get as much affection in Kolkata as I do for my music coming here in Bangladesh. I already knew how much Bangladeshi people respect Bangla's music, how much they love me, love my songs. But at this stage of my life, I just relised this once again," Suman said during his performance. 

"The love and admiration I got from everyone will be a source of inspiration in my boring Kolkata life," the singer told a mesmerised audience.

The special three-day concert began on 15 October to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of Suman's iconic 'Tomakey Chai' song. The concert ended with the final performance yesterday. 

 

Kabir Suman / Singer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

1h | Mode
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

3h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

5h | Panorama
Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

16h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

22h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

16h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning