Kabir Suman: People in Bangladesh listen to my music more than in West Bengal

Kabir Suman performed in the second of three scheduled shows in Dhaka yesterday at the Engineer's Institute.

This time, he performed Khayal music by Azad Rahman and Satyakinkar Bandopadhyay, as well as his own originals.

A practitioner of Khayal and other genres of Hindustani classical music since his childhood, Suman had never brought any attention to it until now. "My practice is completely focused on Kheyal right now, I want to leave behind a legacy in this genre of music," he said.

Much like his first show, Suman performed to a full house. "When an artist becomes old, musicians have fewer opportunities to work. Audiences in East Bengal like listening to my music more than they do in West Bengal," said Suman.

Suman's ensemble included Indrojit Pradhan on tabla, Dhrubo Basurai on bass guitar, and Raka Bhattacharya on tanpura.