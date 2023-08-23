James Gunn shoots down John Krasinski Batman rumours

Recent reports suggested that John Krasinski was selected to play Bruce Wayne in the upcoming 'The Brave And The Bold', the first DCU Batman movie. However, James Gunn confirmed these are only rumours.

Nicolas Hoult, Jensen Ackles and John Krasinski are all contenders for the role. Krasinski was rumoured to have secured the role.

A fan took to an online platform and asked Gunn for confirmation. Gunn dismissed the speculation. Gunn's response was: "I don't know what you're talking about but we don't even have a script, and there's a strike happening, so no, no casting."