‘Batman’ spin-off series, ‘The Penguin’, coming to HBO

Colin Farrell as ‘The Penguin’. Photo: Collected

DC Studios has teamed up with HBO for its upcoming series 'The Penguin' after receiving a tremendous amount of positive feedback with 'The Batman' (2022). The spin-off will focus on the exploits of the infamous Gotham mafia boss Penguin.

On their social media pages, the two studios recently shared an action-pack teaser for the HBO Max original series.

"Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell is 'The Penguin'. The new Max original series from Matt Reeves and the next chapter in 'The Batman' saga is now in production. Coming in 2024 to Max," the post read.

The most recent DC series is directed by Matt Reeves, who also helmed 'The Batman' last year. It stars Colin Farrell, Alex Anagnostidis and Clancy Brown, among others.

'The Penguin' will be the first Batman villain to receive his own series, following the inclusion of wonderful villain-focused movies like 'Joker' and 'The Suicide Squad'.

