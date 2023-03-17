James Gunn to direct Superman: Legacy

James Gunn revealed earlier in a tweet that he will be officially directing Superman: Legacy.

It was previously made public that Gunn will be writing the film. However, when the project was announced in January as part of the unveiling of the updated DC Universe by Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, the filmmaker wasn't positive if he would be the director or not.

Gunn tweeted: "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on 11 July, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realised."

According to the official plot summary by Warner Bros, Superman: Legacy, follows the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

The movie is scheduled for release on 11 July, 2025. The Batman Part II by Matt Reeves will be the second film to be published under what Gunn and Safran are referring to as the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters on 3 October, 2025.

The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing are some of the films that will follow Superman: Legacy.

