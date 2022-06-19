I want to obey my father till my last breath: Bappy Chowdhury

The first real-life superhero you have ever seen in your life is perhaps your father. He can be as soft as a cotton ball and give you a warm hug to soak all your woes. He can also be stern as a stone to keep you on the right track. Your father is also the one who relentlessly works all day with a smile on his face to keep the strains of financial crisis at bay.

On the occasion of father's day, the Business Standard caught up with popular Bangladeshi actor Bappy Chowdhury to know more about his ethereal bonding with father Noni Gopal Saha.

The actor reminisced about his childhood memories and shared how blessed he feels that his father still adores him like a child.

"My morning starts most of the time with my father asking me, 'Are you in good health baba?'

When I reply 'yes', his face instantly lights up with joy," shares Bappy.

"At this stage in life, I always persuade my father to get more rest. But he finds peace in his heart when I work less and he works more for us."

Bappy shared an interesting anecdote from his teenage years and revealed how his father left no stone unturned to give him a balanced upbringing.

"I used to hang out with the wrong circle of friends who had a bad influence over me."

To rectify that, "My father decided to teach me the lesson of a lifetime. He once took me to the police station and asked the inspector to beat me all night. It was a horrible experience for me. But since then, I feel like a new person."

"He even moved to a different house to ensure that he is rearing us up in a good environment. My father would do anything to make his children into better human beings and I hope I can follow his footsteps," Bappy continued.

Bappy's father owns a cotton business involving him and his siblings. Noni Gopal Saha is also a social worker, involved with different community groups in Narayanganj.

Bappy shared that his father initially didn't approve of his choice to be an actor. "He even came to beat me with a stick on one of my early days of shooting but then people around me made him understand that I have great potential to be a good artist, which calmed him down."

Bappy was always passionate about acting hence he didn't pay much attention to studies. When his father finally realised it, he advised him to always try to be the best and not to get disheartened in the middle of the journey.

"After that, I never looked back. I was at the top of my acting game and served audiences with many entertaining movies."

We asked Bappy if he wants to do something special for his father, and he quipped, "I want to obey my father till my last breath."