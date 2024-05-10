Severe solar storm to hit Earth; major power outages, flights rerouting likely

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 08:36 pm

Related News

Severe solar storm to hit Earth; major power outages, flights rerouting likely

Trans-polar flights between Europe, Asia, and North America are expected to be rerouted to minimise radiation exposure for passengers and crew members

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 08:36 pm
A GOES-16 Solar Ultraviolet Imager image of the sun on May 10. Photo: NOAA
A GOES-16 Solar Ultraviolet Imager image of the sun on May 10. Photo: NOAA

A severe solar storm expected to hit Earth this weekend has prompted the US Space Weather Prediction Center to issue a rare Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch, the second-highest on a five-step scale.

This storm, the first of its kind since January 2005, poses significant threats including blackouts, disruptions to navigation systems, and interference with high-frequency radios worldwide.

Trans-polar flights between Europe, Asia, and North America are expected to be rerouted to minimise radiation exposure for passengers and crew members, reported Bloomberg.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Watches at this level are very rare," the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

This heightened state of alert comes as multiple waves of solar energy are set to impact the planet. Five eruptions of material from the sun's atmosphere are predicted to arrive starting late on Friday and persist through Sunday. The storm's true power will be known about 60 to 90 minutes before it hits Earth as satellites measure inbound bursts of energy, according to Bloomberg.

Coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, are explosive events on the sun's surface involving the release of plasma and magnetic fields from its corona. When these CMEs are directed towards Earth, they can induce geomagnetic storms.

Such storms have the capacity to impact various systems, both in near-Earth orbit and on the planet's surface. This includes the potential disruption of communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations.

While individuals are shielded by Earth's magnetic field, unprepared electric grids face the risk of disruption, pipelines may become charged with current, and spacecraft could be knocked off course. The last time Earth experienced a G5 storm – the worst on the scale – was in October 2003, resulting in power outages in Sweden and damage to transformers in South Africa.

Geomagnetic storms have also the potential to produce awe-inspiring displays of auroras in Earth's atmosphere. With the severity of the current geomagnetic storm watch, there exists the possibility for auroras, often called the Northern Lights, to be visible as far south as Alabama and Northern California, according to the US agency.

Regions across Asia and Europe with sufficiently dark and clear skies may witness spectacular displays of auroras. The UK Met Office expects the aurora to be visible across the entire United Kingdom.

Top News

Solar Storm / sun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

12h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

13h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

22h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

12h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1d | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

1d | Videos