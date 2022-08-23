House of the Dragon premier crashes HBO Max due to heavy online traffic

23 August, 2022
23 August, 2022
'House of the Dragon', the prequel show of 'Game of Thrones', premiered on HBO Max on Sunday, 21 August. And according to several reports, users have complained about the difficulty in streaming. The app kept crashing, freezing in the scenes – basically causing interruption.

It is being said that Fire TV users (a media streaming device operating in the USA, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan) have mostly faced this issue while streaming the first episode.  

HBO's Chris Willard emailed The Verge acknowledging the issue, "We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users." 

He also mentioned how millions of subscribers viewed the pilot episode. It is safe to assume the traffic in the app had likely caused the application's crash. 

