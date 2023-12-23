GTA VI hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison

A member of the international hacking group Lapsus$, Arion Kurtaj, who played a key role in leaking clips of the in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 video game, has been sentenced to indefinite custody in a secure hospital prison.

He is to stay there for life unless doctors decide he is no longer a danger.

The hacker infiltrated Rockstar's internal systems using an Amazon Firestick, his hotel TV and cell phone. Due to a medical diagnosis of acute autism, Kurtaj was deemed unfit for trial, and the jury focused on determining his responsibility rather than criminal intent. Violent incidents were reported during his police custody.

The leaked GTA 6 materials, comprising the game's source code and 90 footage clips, were swiftly taken down by Take-Two Interactive after being posted on GTAForums, marking one of the largest leaks in gaming history. Rockstar confirmed the hack's authenticity in a subsequent public statement.

