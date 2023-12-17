Breaking down the trailer of the decade

If there's one thing that has been coveted the most by the gaming community over the past decade, it's a new Grand Theft Auto game. After a gazillion rumours and bazillion leaks, Rockstar officially released the most anticipated trailer of GTA VI a few hours earlier than it was supposed to (because it was already leaked on social media).

The fans responded duly. The GTA VI trailer broke three official Guinness World Records including the most watched video on YouTube in 24 hours for a non-music video with almost a hundred million clicks.

You might question the quality of the trailer, considering it took Rockstar a decade to deliver. However, our focus is not on a qualitative analysis of how cool or good the trailer is.

It was packed with details- every frame, every shot and every second of the 90 second trailer revealed new information and we at TBS watched it enough times to bring to you all the details our eyes could muster.

The opening shot of the trailer, with the sunset in its backdrop, is pure, raw Miami, Florida further signified by the presence of the palm trees and birds flying around.

In the distance stands a towering broadcast mast, a replica of the real WTVY TV Tower—Florida's highest point. One could only imagine the number of players trying to reach the top of that tower only to jump off — with or without a parachute!

Transitioning to the next scene, we encounter barbed wire-topped fencing, likely the prison confining Lucia, our protagonist. Lucia's introduction reveals a remarkable level of detail, surpassing even Red Dead Redemption 2's graphical prowess.

Notably, her hair exhibits an unprecedented realism, with window lighting capturing its textural nuances.

Analysing the trailer, the internal base resolution seems to be 2560x1440, likely utilising an engine-based reconstruction solution for a 3840x2160 output. This resolution balance ensures both visual stability and clarity.

In a conversation with the prison warden Stefanie, Lucia's awareness of her situation hints at a potential game opening sequence involving her committing a crime, leading to her incarceration at the LDC.

Poster art featuring an electronic tag on Lucia's ankle suggests that the majority of GTA VI's events might unfold after her release on probation.

One scene that truly depicts the greatness of the engine and all that Rockstar wants to achieve with its crowd technology is the Vice Beach shot where even in a packed setting, your eyes will meet incredible levels of detail.

Each character looks different, has a different body type and is doing something different. Also, there's a little puppy on the beach- indicating that dogs will be there in GTA VI.

Transitioning to a rural landscape seemingly inspired by the Florida Everglades, GTA VI demonstrates its expansive map. The city will be just a segment of the overall terrain. The scene features an airboat gliding by, hinting at one of the transportation options for navigating the wetlands.

These wetlands boast a rich wildlife population, surpassing any GTA game before, with Florida icons like flamingos, alligators, and crocodiles amid intricately detailed foliage.

The next intriguing scene unfolds with Lucia seemingly letting loose on the Vice City highway, with a bystander capturing her antics from his car in the adjacent lane.

Subsequently revealed, social media plays a substantial role in GTA VI, hinting that this might be Lucia's bid to garner attention and go viral on TikTok like platforms.

GTA's essence wouldn't be complete without the iconic presence of strip clubs and nightclubs, and the trailer subtly reassures that these establishments are making a return to Vice City.

Nightclubs, a long standing feature in GTA, are glimpsed in the trailer, raising speculation about the possibility of owning and managing them, building on the tradition from the original Vice City and GTA Online.

Additionally, the familiar setting of a strip club is showcased, hinting at potential in-game activities and themed events, such as 'Make it Rain Mondays,' invoking the classic GTA vibe.

The next couple of shots are a trip down memory lane that would reignite your inner Tommy Vercetti.

There's an overhead of Vice City, depicting how realistic and accurate Rockstar's version of Miami is and this scene is followed by the nostalgic shot of the original game's iconic boardwalk, complete with the Ocean View Hotel, which was Tommy Vercetti's very first safehouse.

You can even spot the retro yellow and white Oceanic car that was always parked outside!

Lining the hotel fronts are an array of GTA's cherished hypercars. The standout is the Cheetah, a retro white vehicle drawing inspiration from the 1980s Ferrari Testarossa.

Positioned behind is a blue Pfister Comet, resembling a Porsche, and in the forefront, a red hard-top Carbonizzare, modeled after the Ferrari F12. Notably, the traffic hides GTA counterparts of the Dodge Charger, Corvette C8, and various other vehicles.

Transitioning to a rooftop party, this particular scene has fans excited not only because it shows 'Lucia' in a white swimsuit but also for its remarkable showcase of Rockstar's advanced hair technology.

The lifelike movement and flow of hair cascading over the character's shoulders have garnered significant attention.

While the identity of the individual flicking her hair remains unclear, speculation suggests it might be Lucia herself. If it is indeed Lucia, her attire adorned with the SN logo of Sessanta Nove, an exclusive fashion brand introduced in GTA 5, indicates a significant rise in her financial status, which she may have gained by resorting to GTA-like shenanigans.

In a motel room, we are presented with an intimate scene featuring Lucia and her partner, strongly hinting at a romantic relationship. Their pledge to trust each other sets the stage for the inevitable Rockstar-esque theme of betrayal. While Lucia's partner remains nameless, Rockstar's impressive hair technology extends to his chest, showcased as Lucia runs her hands through it.

Subsequently, Lucia and her partner, disguised with bandanas, prepare for a criminal endeavour. Marching through a department store, familiar GTA brands are visible. The duo bursts into Uncle Jack's Liquor store, setting the scene for a potential robbery.

The song 'Love is a Long Road' by Tom Petty playing in the background is a deliberate choice, likely reflecting the thematic resonance with the game's unfolding events. The title suggests that the couple are embarking on a challenging and enduring journey as their relationship develops.

This 1989 hit serves as a nostalgic callback to the iconic 1980s setting of the original Vice City.