Insider said Rockstar Games to be bought by Elon Musk as April fools prank

A known insider of Take-two Interactive and Rockstar games, publisher and developers of renowned game GTA pranked the community to day on 1 April, posting a tweet that Rockstar Games would be sold to Elon Musk

Take-Two announces it plans to sell Rockstar Games to @elonmusk in a new press release.



"As part of our new plan to turn X into the 'everything app', acquiring Rockstar Games is a perfect opportunity to tap into the mobile market," said Elon in a new press release. pic.twitter.com/TvDQWdvb2O— Ben (@videotechuk_) April 1, 2024

The prank triggered panic amongst the GTA community and other fans, with many admitting they fell for it at first glance before realising it was April Fools Day.

Oh no, it's April Fool's Day. Welp time to delete Twitter. I'll be back April 3rd. — Fried Melon (@Fried_Melons) April 1, 2024

Ben, the insider later clarified it was a prank in another tweet.

there's my horrible April's Fools joke — Ben (@videotechuk_) April 1, 2024

Rockstar games has been owned by Take-Two Interactive since 1998, and both organisations are gearing up for the release of the hotly anticipated GTA6 in 2025.

Rockstar Games is one of the profitable studios under its publisher and it is highly unlikely they will ever be sold to Elon Musk or any other party.