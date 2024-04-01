Insider said Rockstar Games to be bought by Elon Musk as April fools prank
Panic spread through the GTA community before cooler heads pointed out the date
A known insider of Take-two Interactive and Rockstar games, publisher and developers of renowned game GTA pranked the community to day on 1 April, posting a tweet that Rockstar Games would be sold to Elon Musk
The prank triggered panic amongst the GTA community and other fans, with many admitting they fell for it at first glance before realising it was April Fools Day.
Ben, the insider later clarified it was a prank in another tweet.
Rockstar games has been owned by Take-Two Interactive since 1998, and both organisations are gearing up for the release of the hotly anticipated GTA6 in 2025.
Rockstar Games is one of the profitable studios under its publisher and it is highly unlikely they will ever be sold to Elon Musk or any other party.