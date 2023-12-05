GTA 6 trailer reveals it's coming out in 2025

Splash

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:24 pm

Related News

GTA 6 trailer reveals it's coming out in 2025

Set in Vice City, the 'love and crime' themed GTA 6 trailer introduces Lucia, the first female protagonist

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:24 pm
GTA 6. Photo: Collected
GTA 6. Photo: Collected

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is here! After a prolonged wait and consistent delays from the makers' end, Rockstar Games has finally released the trailer for their upcoming game with a 'love and crime' theme.

In an unexpected turn, the trailer got leaked ahead of schedule, leading the developers to release it 15 hours earlier than planned. 

Fans will have to wait patiently as the trailer suggests a 2025 release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Set in the Miami-inspired Vice City, Grand Theft Auto 6 chronicles the story of a romantic and violent relationship between Lucia, the game's first female protagonist, and a lone male lead. Alongside the trailer, Rockstar Games made a special statement on social media. The developers wrote, "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing."

The first female protagonist, Lucia, appears in the GTA 6 trailer starting her journey from prison. Later scenes in Vice City have Lucia and her lover pulling off heists much like Bonnie and Clyde's style. The upcoming is the sequel to the popular GTA V from 2013, the second-best-selling video game after Minecraft.

In a statement Rockstar games said "Grand Theft Auto VI takes players to the state of Leonida, featuring the vibrant streets of Vice City and beyond in the most expansive and immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series to date."

While there is currently no official confirmation, Rockstar has independently revealed a partnership with Netflix to bring a number of its titles to the gaming section of the streaming platform.

GTA / GTA 6 / Game

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

26m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy