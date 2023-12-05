GTA 6 trailer reveals it's coming out in 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is here! After a prolonged wait and consistent delays from the makers' end, Rockstar Games has finally released the trailer for their upcoming game with a 'love and crime' theme.

In an unexpected turn, the trailer got leaked ahead of schedule, leading the developers to release it 15 hours earlier than planned.

Fans will have to wait patiently as the trailer suggests a 2025 release.

Set in the Miami-inspired Vice City, Grand Theft Auto 6 chronicles the story of a romantic and violent relationship between Lucia, the game's first female protagonist, and a lone male lead. Alongside the trailer, Rockstar Games made a special statement on social media. The developers wrote, "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing."

The first female protagonist, Lucia, appears in the GTA 6 trailer starting her journey from prison. Later scenes in Vice City have Lucia and her lover pulling off heists much like Bonnie and Clyde's style. The upcoming is the sequel to the popular GTA V from 2013, the second-best-selling video game after Minecraft.

In a statement Rockstar games said "Grand Theft Auto VI takes players to the state of Leonida, featuring the vibrant streets of Vice City and beyond in the most expansive and immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series to date."

While there is currently no official confirmation, Rockstar has independently revealed a partnership with Netflix to bring a number of its titles to the gaming section of the streaming platform.