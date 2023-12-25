China is softening stance on gaming after $80 billion rout

World+Biz

Bloomberg
25 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 10:36 am

Related News

China is softening stance on gaming after $80 billion rout

Monday’s approvals show the Chinese authorities support the development of online gaming, an industry association said in a post on WeChat republished by the official Xinhua news agency.

Bloomberg
25 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 10:36 am
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

China approved 105 domestic games on Monday, the latest indication that Beijing is softening its stance after its move to tighten industry restrictions led to a $80 billion rout last week. 

The titles included those operated by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and NetEase Inc., China's two leading game publishers that have been pummeled by Beijing's new rules. Monday's approvals show the Chinese authorities support the development of online gaming, an industry association said in a post on WeChat republished by the official Xinhua news agency. 

Chinese officials rekindled fear that they will start another round of tech crackdowns after top gaming regulator National Press and Publication Administration announced on Friday new rules to limit the development of online games, including an unspecified cap on spending by adult players. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additional restrictions include a ban on rewards for frequent log-ins and forced player-duels, and even a prohibition on content that violates national security. 

As Tencent and NetEase saw their market value plunge by tens of billions of dollars in Hong Kong on Friday, the NPPA announced during trading hours the approval of 40 imported gaming titles, including those operated by the two companies. The move did little to help restore investors' confidence. 

Several analysts including those from Citi also said shortly after the new restrictions came out that Tencent and NetEase should not be significantly affected, but that did not prevent the shares of both companies from tumbling in US trading. 

The administration said on Saturday that it will listen to feedback from stakeholders including companies and players to improve the rules. 

The sweeping restrictions, which caught industry players and investors off guard on the final trading day before Christmas, reminded many of the brutal tech-sector crackdown of 2021. That year, various agencies abruptly imposed curbs on sectors from e-commerce to entertainment, reining in Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. while decimating the online education industry by declaring profits illegal.

"The latest events reflect the government's desire for a larger, more diverse gaming landscape with innovative content of a higher quality but one without excessive monetization or 'pay-to-win' games," Yang Wenfeng, a senior vice president with Shanghai-based games studio Paper Games said. "The government prefers publishers to earn profits through fair practices and product innovation, rather than deepening monetization strategies."

Tech / China

Game / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taking care of workers is a manufacturers’ responsibility, it’s also a core responsibility of buyers in any form of sustainable and ethical business. Photo: TBS

Enhancing efficiency: A way forward to adopt the new minimum wage

3h | Panorama
It is the cold, crisp days in long-ago Decembers I go back to as I watch the Christmas lights go on all across London. Photo: Bloomberg

In the light of Christmas

3h | Panorama
The auditorium. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

NPP: The P's stand for participation and percentage

3h | Panorama
Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

13h | Multimedia
The Uniform Man

The Uniform Man

15h | Multimedia
Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

14h | Multimedia
Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

16h | Multimedia