Tekken 8: An unexpected treat

Tekken 8 was not the game we asked for, but it was the game we needed. It might not have been one of the most anticipated titles at the beginning of the year, but it did not disappoint with its explosive and flashy release.

However, its biggest challenge was enhancing a fighting game legacy that has undergone nearly flawless refinement for more than eight years. It had to accomplish this without appearing to revisit familiar territory, or disrupting the solid foundation established by its predecessor.

For those unfamiliar, Tekken 8 is the most recent addition to a series of fighting games by the arcade developer Namco, which is much like Mortal Kombat. The game features a collection of magnificently flamboyant fighters who vie for victory in the King of Iron Fist tournament through one-on-one battles within an enclosed arena.

Players engage in progressively challenging encounters with computer-controlled adversaries in Arcade and Story modes, or can face off against each other in local or online Versus matches.

Fortunately, Bandai Namco rises to the occasion by introducing an upgraded fighting system emphasising aggression, presenting an impressive lineup of 32 fighters, and delivering one of the most robust online experiences witnessed in a fighting game.

Perhaps the most notable feature in Tekken 8 is the introduction of the Heat system, adding a fresh element to the already enjoyable array of combat mechanics.

Specific moves within each fighter's arsenal produce a burst of energy upon impact, triggering an aura of the same energy around the character's limbs. In this heightened state, characters have the ability to deal increased damage when their attacks are blocked, access a swift Heat Dash or potent Heat Smash, and enjoy several distinct advantages tailored to each character.

Every fighter possesses a unique blend of authentic martial arts and quasi-magical manoeuvres. The game features an absurd narrative centred around the feuding Mishima family, drawing parallels to the Roys of TV show 'Succession', but with an abundance of wrestling and volcanic throwdowns. Notably, one of the game's characters is a colossal panda. That pretty much covers the whole essence of the game.

While on the surface it might feel like a game that is just another side scrolling 2D fighting game, there is actually more than that. In Tekken 8, characters can circle each other rather than just moving on a 2D plane.

The game also does an amazing job in terms of graphics. Each of its 32 characters are fleshed out with their own individual flair and distinct personalities through the game's animation style.

Among the familiar faces are seasoned fighters like the rebellious American street brawler Paul Phoenix and the psychic wildlife protection officer Jun Kazama, making a comeback after a prolonged hiatus.

Additionally, the roster introduces three newcomers—Victor, Reina, and the energetic coffee enthusiast Azucena—all of whom are visually stunning and provide a captivating gameplay experience.

Aside from the Heat quest mentioned before, there is another addition, which is the Arcade quest. This serves as kind of a tutorial mode with a narrative focused on RPG (role-playing game).

You generate an avatar and navigate through arcades, engaging in battles with non-playable characters who offer hints and encouragement, guiding you through essential moves and combinations.

Victories in matches and overcoming specific challenges lead to the unlocking of new items and rewards, making it an enjoyable and highly efficient method for learning the game.

It also gives a glimpse into the online multiplayer mode, where you can bring your avatar to a lively hub world called the Fight Lounge (reminiscent of many clubs I've visited), where you can interact with other players and engage in duels. The mode includes a chat system, and you can customise your character or partake in playful games like Tekken Ball, the game's version of volleyball.

Eight years since its arcade predecessor's debut, Tekken 8 has finally emerged, delivering the anticipated excitement to justify the prolonged wait. The introduction of the Heat System adds a thrilling dimension to the already dynamic fighting mechanics, featuring flashy moves and diverse applications.

The roster boasts depth and variety, catering to a wide range of preferences. Whether playing offline or online, there's ample content to engage with, and the customisation options provide a personalised touch. Positioned for another era of dominance, Tekken 8 promises a devilishly good time for the foreseeable future.

