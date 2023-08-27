Gamescom announces 2023 winners

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:10 am

Photo: Collected
Each year, awards are presented at Gamescom. Just a couple of days before the show's official conclusion today, Gamescom has released its extensive list of annual award winners for Gamescom 2023.

There are 15 categories in total, and the winners are chosen by both the attendees of gamescom and the expert awards panel, which includes Brendan Frye of CGMagazine. There may be a mix of recent and upcoming released films among the nominations.

Unsurprisingly, Nintendo collected the most prizes of any publisher at the event this year, in large part because of the already well-reviewed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is still one of the year's highest-rated titles.

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros Entertainment

Best Nintendo Switch Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Mobile Game

Sky: Children of Light, thatgamecompany

Best Visuals

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Best Audio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best Gameplay

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Entertaining

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Most Epic

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

 

