Gamescom announces 2023 winners
Each year, awards are presented at Gamescom. Just a couple of days before the show's official conclusion today, Gamescom has released its extensive list of annual award winners for Gamescom 2023.
There are 15 categories in total, and the winners are chosen by both the attendees of gamescom and the expert awards panel, which includes Brendan Frye of CGMagazine. There may be a mix of recent and upcoming released films among the nominations.
Unsurprisingly, Nintendo collected the most prizes of any publisher at the event this year, in large part because of the already well-reviewed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is still one of the year's highest-rated titles.
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros Entertainment
Best Nintendo Switch Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Best Sony PlayStation Game
Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
Sky: Children of Light, thatgamecompany
Best Visuals
Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
Best Audio
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Best Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Most Entertaining
PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
Most Epic
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo