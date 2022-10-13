Ferdous to star in ‘Ahare Jibon’

Popular actor Ferdous will be starring in government-grant film 'Ahare Jibon'. The film is being directed by Chatku Ahmed and will begin shooting starting 15 October.

'Ahare Jibon' follows the story of a young migrant worker based in Italy (to be played by Ferdous). He travels back to Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic but faces complications upon his return.

"The story of the movie is based on a real incident. I am playing the lead role in the movie. I will be starring next to Dilara Hanif Purnima. I hope it will be a very enjoyable movie," said Ferdous to The Business Standard. "Chhatku Ahmed is a veteran director. Being able to act under his direction is also a positive thing for me."

Ferdous has also recently starred in 'Dam Para', 'Maniker Lal Kankra', '1971 Those Days', 'Jam', 'Gangchil', 'Waiting for Russell' and 'Sujan Majhi'.